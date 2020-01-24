|
Mary Ellen Philipp
December 23, 1924 - January 8, 2020
(nee Hanschman) of Milwaukee, WI passed away on January 8, 2020, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Ernest J. Philipp Jr. (deceased 1998) and mother of the late Robert (deceased 2014) (Mary) Philipp of Milwaukee, WI, Thomas (Barbara) of London, England, Charles (Patricia) of Chatham Township, NJ and Katherine of South Pasadena, CA. Proud grandmother of Andrew (Noelle) Philipp of London, England, the late Katherine Philipp (deceased 1998) of London, England, Charles Philipp and James Philipp both of Brooklyn, NY, Sarah Philipp of Chicago, IL., Kellen and Farrell Philipp of Chatham Township, NJ, and great-grandmother of Charlotte, Grace and Matthew Philipp of London, England.
Mary Ellen was predeceased by her parents Frederick and Florence (Conners) Hanschman and her sister Nancy Dickerson Whitehead of Washington, DC and New York, NY.
Mary Ellen grew up in Wauwatosa and graduated from Mount Mary College. She married Ernest J. Philipp Jr. in 1947 and they relocated to Shorewood a few years later. Thereafter they lived on Shepard Avenue and at the Cudahy Towers in Milwaukee. About forty years ago Ernie and Mary Ellen bought a rustic homesteader's farm in Door County and painstakingly restored the log buildings. For several years Mary Ellen operated a gift shop there. It is perhaps here that her extended family will best remember her, reigning as a true matriarch, impressing and encouraging them all.
While Mary Ellen concentrated on raising four children, she never lacked for other civic and charitable interests. These included support for political campaigns, PBS channels 10/36, the Milwaukee Art Center, the Performing Arts Center and Historic Walker's Point (the predecessor organization to Historic Milwaukee Inc., a key player in historic preservation in Milwaukee, which she led by opening a small office at 5th and National in the late 1970's). Her inquiring mind led her to devour books, films, theater, opera and the symphony in equal measure. She achieved so much that her family, and no doubt her many friends, cannot help but reflect on her life with a sense of awe and inspiration.
A memorial service to honor Mary Ellen's life will be held at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 East Capital Drive, Shorewood, WI, 53211 at 4:30pm on Friday January 31, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary Ellen's name would be appreciated by the Milwaukee Catholic Home, where she was cared for over many years. Mary Ellen's family are particularly thankful to the staff of the Milwaukee Catholic Home, her caregiver Laura Baumann and her long time friend Connie Blair for the love and care they gave to her, most particularly at the end of her life.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020