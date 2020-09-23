Mary Ellen RalfsElm Grove - 05/21/38 to 09/14/20, age 82 Called home by the Lord on Monday, September 14, at the age of 82. She is survived by Donald, her beloved spouse of more than 60 years. Further survived by Scott and Mark (Carrie) Ralfs and Ann Marie (Greg) Armbruster, to whom she was a devoted mom. She was also a proud Grandma to Matthew, Emma, Margot, Niels, and Sander, and a close sister-in-law to Jerry and Diane Ralfs. Aunt of Jerry Jr. (Theresa) Ralfs.At this time, a private funeral service for immediate family will be held. A celebration of Mary Ellen's life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorials to St. Matthew's church, Wauwatosa, would be appreciated.