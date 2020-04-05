|
|
Mary Ellen Regan
Oconomowoc - age 73, of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at Angels Grace Hospice on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Rudolph M. Trapich and Alice L. (Lepak) Trapich, Mary Ellen was a graduate of Marshall High School and worked as an executive assistant for First Federal Savings Bank. She was a devoted Catholic and a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church in Oconomowoc.
She married her former spouse, Colin A. Regan and lived in Barrington, Illinois where they raised their two children together, Catherine and Brendan for nearly 20 years. Mary Ellen was a proud homemaker who spent her life dedicated to the well-being of her children. She then moved back home to Wisconsin where she spent her remaining years in the Brookfield and Oconomowoc area.
Mary Ellen was passionate about baseball, fishing, traveling, reading, socializing, watching old movies and the occasional trip to the casino where her family and friends only heard about the 'winnings.' She loved the Northwoods of Wisconsin where she spent many summers boating, watching sunsets, swatting mosquitos and drinking bloody mary's with her friends. She always had a dog in her life. They were her joy and made her smile every day — Ruger, Remington, Killian, Augie and her recent furry campion, Frances.
Mary Ellen's ultimate dream was to stand in the batter's box at a major league ballpark, facing off against a major league closer, throwing fastballs across the plate. To hear the hum of the ball, see the rotation of the stitches and feel the wind at her face as it crossed the plate. Unfortunately, her life's wish was never achieved. A lesson I'm sure she would want all of her friends and family to take to heart-- to live out whatever dreams may exist before it's too late.
She is survived by two children, daughter Catherine (Regan) Koele, husband Brad Koele, grandchildren Myles (8) and Vivian Koele (5) of Minocqua, Wisconsin and son Brendan M. Regan of Woodruff, Wisconsin. She is also survived by one sibling Karen (Trapich) Wicks, her husband Larry Wicks of Gilbert, Arizona and nieces Beth (Emerson) Aldrich and Michele Emerson. She was preceded in death by two siblings, Robert Trapich and Thomas Trapich and nephew Mark Emerson. The family is sincerely grateful to the many friends, the friends who are like family, and neighbors who have given Mary Ellen support and comfort over the years.
Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary Ellen Regan's honor to Canine Companions for Independence, P.O. Box 446, Santa Rosa, CA 95402-0446 or call (866) 224-3647. Condolences may be shared with Brendan Regan 8780 Doris Dr., Woodruff, 54568.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2020