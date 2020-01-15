|
Mary Ellen Roneid
Greenfield - (nee Anton) Entered into Eternal Life on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 72. Beloved and devoted wife of Dennis for 50 years. Loving and dedicated mother of Steven Roneid, Ann (Michael) Maginot and Susan (Rodney) Spaulding. Adoring and proud grandma of Emily, Megan, Jacob and the late Nathan. Sister of James (Midge) Anton. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mary Ellen was a retiree of the Whitnall School District. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, and attending her grandchildren's events, especially volleyball.
Visitation at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Parish (former Immaculate Heart of Mary site), 1212 S. 117th St., West Allis, on Monday, January 20 from 9 - 10:45 AM. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Private interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Guest House of Milwaukee or Repairers of the Breach appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020