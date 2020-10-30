Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Ellen Ryan



Hartford - (Nee O'Connell) found eternal peace Wednesday, October 21, 2020, age 85. Preceded in death by husband William, sister Kathleen and daughter Valerie. Loving mother of James (Shelly), Vanessa and Jay. Cherished grandmother of Jenean, Jessica, Jacki, Jason, Meghan, Michelle, Molly and Madelyn. Further survived by her stepfamily, "greats and grands" children and cherished nieces. Mary was longtime friend of Bill W. Noon Memorial Mass, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020; visitation 10 a.m., St. Kilian Catholic Church, 264 W. State St., Hartford. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to: Tina Heder Fund, Jesuit Retreat House, Oshkosh.









