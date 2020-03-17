Services
Dr. Mary Ellen Shimoyama


1952 - 2020
Dr. Mary Ellen Shimoyama

Greendale - Dr. Mary Ellen Shimoyama, an associate professor of biomedical engineering at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW), died suddenly on February 19th, 2020 at the age of 67 at her home in Greendale, WI. Although Mary left this world way too soon, she left a legacy of love, strength, and determination.

Mary was born in Milwaukee on November 9, 1952 to Willard and Arline (nee Lex) Walsh, who preceded her in death. Her brother, Michael, also preceded her in death. Mary is survived by her sisters, Pat (Sarah) Walsh and Anne (John) Gorski; her beloved children, Takuma (Miku), Keito, Naoki (Shannon), and Makishi (Kat); her grandchildren Kai and Mei; and her canine companion, Dexter. Mary had many, many friends around the world whom she held close to her heart.

Please join us in a celebration of Mary's life at Hartson Funeral Home this summer at a date not yet determined.

In lieu of flowers we encourage donations in her name to support Women in Science or the Summer Program for Undergraduate Research (SPUR) at the Medical College of Wisconsin; the Mitchell Park Domes; Milwaukee County Zoo; or the Wisconsin Humane Society (where she adopted Dexter). MCW donations can be made online at (https://mcwsupport.mcw.edu/makeagift).

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020
