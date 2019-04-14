|
Bazeka-Furdek, Mary F. Passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019. She was 70 years old. Mary was the love of Don's life. She is survived by her husband Don Furdek, sister Beth (Peter) Koek, step-children Timothy (Beth) Furdek and Patricia (Brad) Ceranske, grandchildren Madeline and Benjamin Furdek and Heather and Allison Ceranske, nephew Trever (Molly) Koek, parents of Nolan and Ainsley, niece Heather (Brad) Wilke, parents of Jaxson and Holden. She will be greatly missed. Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Thursday, April 18 from 10 - 11:30 AM. Memorial Service at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the for ovarian cancer research, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019