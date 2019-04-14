Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bazeka-Furdek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary F. Bazeka-Furdek

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mary F. Bazeka-Furdek Notice
Bazeka-Furdek, Mary F. Passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019. She was 70 years old. Mary was the love of Don's life. She is survived by her husband Don Furdek, sister Beth (Peter) Koek, step-children Timothy (Beth) Furdek and Patricia (Brad) Ceranske, grandchildren Madeline and Benjamin Furdek and Heather and Allison Ceranske, nephew Trever (Molly) Koek, parents of Nolan and Ainsley, niece Heather (Brad) Wilke, parents of Jaxson and Holden. She will be greatly missed. Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Thursday, April 18 from 10 - 11:30 AM. Memorial Service at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the for ovarian cancer research, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Download Now