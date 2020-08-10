Mary F. CaswellMary F. Caswell, 52, peacefully passed away after a battle with cancer on Monday, August 3, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones and her cat Pippa. Mary was born in 1968 to Darlene and the late Richard Caswell. Beloved "little" sister of Lori Caswell and Judy (Dan) Gill. Dear Aunt to Sara Zmudzinski (Nick Estes), Natalie (Rob) Bjerregaard, Evan Gill, and Noah Gill. After graduating from Greendale High School in 1986 she went on to study Anthropology at UW-Milwaukee. She was fluent in Spanish and Italian and met lifelong friends while studying abroad in Honduras, Spain and Italy. She traveled the world including brave solo treks to the South Island of New Zealand and Sicily. She also shared many happy times with family and friends at her timeshare in New Orleans, where she volunteered with Habitat for Humanity. Mary also loved to bike, read, dance, write poetry, and spend time with her many cats. Her whimsical sense of humor will be missed!A private family celebration of life will be held at a future date.Please celebrate Mary's life by making a memorial donation in her honor to the Wisconsin Humane Society, 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53208.