|
|
Mary F. Hilgart
GRAFTON - Mary F. Hilgart (formerly Engelbrecht) passed away peacefully on 12/19/2019 at Vista Pointe Assisted Living in Menomonee Falls, WI at age 87.
Cherished by her daughter, Kathleen Walkner (nee Engelbrecht); her son-in-law, Thomas Walkner; grandsons, Clinton (Courtney) and Craig Walkner; and her great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Hadley. She is further survived by her sisters Mercedes "Mitzi" (Donald) Proefrock and Jacqueline Jacobs, her brother Joseph (Linda) Hilgart and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by sisters Patricia (Edwin) Tillman and Dolores (Robert) Treat.
Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1619 Washington St. in Grafton on Saturday 12/28/2019 from 9:30AM to 11:30AM with a memorial mass at 12:00pm (noon).
If so desired, contributions may be made to St. Joseph Parish School in Grafton, WI or Katy's Kloset in Waukesha, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019