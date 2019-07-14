|
|
Sadowski, Mary F. (Nee Versnik) Formerly of Milwaukee, passed away July 11, 2019 at the age of 98 years. Beloved wife of the late Stanley. Loving mom of Jim (Vicki), the late Robert, and Mariann. Dear grandma of Jason (Angie) and Laura (Chad) Jobke. Dear great-grandmother of Ella and Elyse. Further survived by other family and friends. Former member of St. Rita Christian Women. Member of Sodality at St. Joachim and St. Anne in Sun City, AZ. To all who knew her, the words "Sweet" and "Kind" were always mentioned. Mary loved her God and her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday July 19 , 2019 at 11:50 am at St. Dominic Catholic Church 18255 W. Capitol Dr. Visitation Friday July 19th at St. Dominic 10 :15 am until start of Mass at 11:50 am. Private Interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019