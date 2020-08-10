Mary Fedor(Nee Shelton) Born into Eternal Life August 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Ralph Fedor for 56 years. Cherished mother of Anne (Jeffrey) Warchol, Sarah Barber and Paul Fedor. Loving grandmother of Veronica, Madeline, Olivia, Hannah, Frank, John and Ben. Dear sister of Patrick (the late Kathleen) Shelton, Maureen (Sean) McGuire and Jim (Barbara) Shelton. She is preceded in death by parents Patrick and Marie Shelton, brother John and sister Colette. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, brother and sister-in-laws, and many friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.A Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 11 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 3722 S. 58th St., followed by a Memorial Mass at 12 Noon. Private interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Please enter the Church via the wheelchair accessible door located off the parking lot on the east side of the Church.In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Ben's Meal Program are appreciated.