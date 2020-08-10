1/
Mary Fedor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Fedor

(Nee Shelton) Born into Eternal Life August 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Ralph Fedor for 56 years. Cherished mother of Anne (Jeffrey) Warchol, Sarah Barber and Paul Fedor. Loving grandmother of Veronica, Madeline, Olivia, Hannah, Frank, John and Ben. Dear sister of Patrick (the late Kathleen) Shelton, Maureen (Sean) McGuire and Jim (Barbara) Shelton. She is preceded in death by parents Patrick and Marie Shelton, brother John and sister Colette. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, brother and sister-in-laws, and many friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 11 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 3722 S. 58th St., followed by a Memorial Mass at 12 Noon. Private interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Please enter the Church via the wheelchair accessible door located off the parking lot on the east side of the Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Ben's Meal Program are appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bruskiewitz Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved