Fick, Mary Went home to the Lord Monday, April 29 at 97 years of age. Mary was born in Carrollville, WI daughter of Anton and Julia Kroupa and married Myron in 1947. She was preceded in death by her husband, Myron in 2010. Mother of Janice (Lloyd) Wolfe and Karen (Jeff) Forbes. Grandmother of David (Loran) Britt, Amy (Carter) Baldwin, Julie (David) Weber, Audrey Wolfe, Mary (Jeff) Henderson, Sarah (Wes) Gill, Matthew Forbes. Great-grandmother of Mark and Ellis Britt, Ethan Baldwin, Joshua and William Weber, Jase, Riley and Chloe Henderson. Also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Reunited with siblings Julia Koce, Lydia Dishaw, Ann (Larry) Operle and Marge (Dave) Bollis. Visitation on Friday, May 10 at Molthen Bell Funeral Home from 5 to 7 PM and on Saturday, May 11 at Divine Mercy Church (800 Marquette Ave., South Milwaukee) from 10 to 11 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment at Holy Sepulcher to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Dementia Society of America.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019