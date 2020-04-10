|
|
Sr. Mary Francele Sherburne SSND
Born to Eternal Life April 9, 2020, age 99. Survived by her sister Cecile Smith, nieces, nephews and the SSND Community. Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Cecile, brothers Robert, Richard and William and sister Mary Clare. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020