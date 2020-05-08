Mary Frances Bullamore



Menomonee Falls - Mary Frances Bullamore, 84, formerly of Kenosha, late of Menomonee Falls, passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 3, 2020 at The Auberge at Oak Village. Private burial will take place at Green Ridge Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for Mary will be held at a later date. Please see our website for a complete obituary.









