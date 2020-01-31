Resources
Mary (Niescior) Froncek

Mary (Niescior) Froncek Notice
Mary (nee Niescior) Froncek

Big Bend - Joined her husband Ted in Heaven on January 30, 2020 at age 93. Lovingly survived by her children Michael Froncek, Margaret (Dennis) Brown and Marilyn (Carey) Peck. Beloved Busia of Jennifer Monaco, Stephanie (Adam) McGinty, Mary (Ryan) Keller, Betsy (Jason) McKay, Christopher (Jessica) Peck, Carey (Laura) Peck and Colin Peck. Little Busia of Gabe, Grace, Alysse, Sean, Katie, Livy and Maggie. Dear sister of Casey (Annette) Niescior. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Ted and by her siblings Theresa, Frank, and Helen.

Mary was a long time parish member at St. Joseph in Big Bend, where she volunteered for the Human Concerns Committee and helped with school lunch. She was active with the Red Hat Ladies and helped out at the Hope Center in Waukesha. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and the children at St. Joseph's School.

Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church (S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend, WI) on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 10-11:45 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon. Burial will be private at Rural Home Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Angel's Grace Hospice and Waukesha Memorial Hospital for the care they provided Mary. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the or Angel's Grace Hospice.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
