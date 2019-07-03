Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH
16000 W. National Ave.
New Berlin, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH
16000 W. National Ave.
New Berlin, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Roedel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary G. (Maria) Roedel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary G. (Maria) Roedel Notice
Roedel, Mary (Maria) G. (Nee Cianciolo) Found peace on July 1, 2019. Loving Mother of Jerry (Ellen) and James (Susan). Proud Grandmother of Stephanie, J.R., Christopher, Jeffrey, and Andrew. Great Grandmother of Aidan, Jacob, Samuel, Brayden and Adrianna. Further survived by many loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Schoenstatt Fathers or Holy Apostles Catholic Church would be appreciated. To receive obit/directions text 1851092 to 414-301-6422

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline