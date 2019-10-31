|
Mary Gemlo
Milwaukee - Mary Gemlo passed away peacefully at the age of 93 with family by her side on October 29 at Eastcastle Place in Milwaukee. She is survived by her children Alan, Lucy, and Dawn, her grandchildren Zachary and Molly, and her sister Dawn.
Her family was blessed by her caring, patient, loving, and compassionate nature. They benefited from her gourmet cooking, even her Christmas cookies were special. Over the years, she volunteered at Columbia Hospital and NAMI. She was an avid sports enthusiast having played tennis for many years, followed major league and college sports. She loved singing with the Joy Singers at UMC of Whitefish Bay; her favorite hymn was "Jesus Loves Me." She appreciated a good book and a good round of bridge. Her family is grateful for the TLC she received from Eastcastle Place and St. Croix hospice staff.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Habitat for Humanity Milwaukee, 3726 Booth N. Booth St., Milwaukee, WI 53212 appreciated. The family plans a private ceremony at Rock Church in Livingston, Wis.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019