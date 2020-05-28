Geraci, Mary (nee Giaimo) Passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020, age 90. Loving mother to Philip, Lisa, and Lynn (Anthony) Wolcyk. Proud grandmother of Catherine Yanke. Dear mother-in-law of Jim Yanke. Preceded in death by her husband John, daughter Carol Yanke and her sisters. Further loved by other relatives and friends. Private Inurnment Holy Cross Cemetery due to Covid-19.



In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church.



A special "thank you" to Dr. Bakhitiar and all her caregivers.









