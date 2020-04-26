Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gittel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary "Mimi" Gittel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary "Mimi" Gittel Notice
Mary "Mimi" Gittel

Hartford - (nee Persha) Mary passed to Eternal Life, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at age 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Ruben G. Gittel. Mary is survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Helen (Sertich) Persha, 7 brothers, Dan, Mike, Walter, John, Steve, Emil and Nick Persha and 4 sisters, Rose Hechimovich, Katherine Butina, Lucille Fetzer and Helen Roggenbauer. Mary enjoyed working at the Campbell's store in Hartford and as a teller for many years at First National Bank in Hartford. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private interment and prayer service will be held at Saint Kilian Cemetery, Hartford, Wisconsin.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline