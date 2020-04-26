|
Mary "Mimi" Gittel
Hartford - (nee Persha) Mary passed to Eternal Life, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at age 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Ruben G. Gittel. Mary is survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Helen (Sertich) Persha, 7 brothers, Dan, Mike, Walter, John, Steve, Emil and Nick Persha and 4 sisters, Rose Hechimovich, Katherine Butina, Lucille Fetzer and Helen Roggenbauer. Mary enjoyed working at the Campbell's store in Hartford and as a teller for many years at First National Bank in Hartford. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private interment and prayer service will be held at Saint Kilian Cemetery, Hartford, Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020