Services
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-0330
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Burch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary H. Burch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary H. Burch Notice
Burch, Mary H. Mary H. Burch, of Milwaukee, WI, passed away August 9th, 2019. Age 59. She was a strong, hard-working woman, known for her refreshing honesty and love for her friends and family. She loved working on her family tree and watching movies and tv shows. She was a beloved mother of two sons Jim and Tim Fisher, as well as daughter-in-law Katherine "Shaye" Fisher. She is survived by sisters Tammy Deringer and Donna Poling as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Alice Burch and brother Donald Burch Jr. A visitation will be held without a viewing at Funeral Home, on Saturday, August 17 from 1-3 p.m. immediately followed by a Memorial Service at 3 p.m.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline