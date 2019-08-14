|
|
Burch, Mary H. Mary H. Burch, of Milwaukee, WI, passed away August 9th, 2019. Age 59. She was a strong, hard-working woman, known for her refreshing honesty and love for her friends and family. She loved working on her family tree and watching movies and tv shows. She was a beloved mother of two sons Jim and Tim Fisher, as well as daughter-in-law Katherine "Shaye" Fisher. She is survived by sisters Tammy Deringer and Donna Poling as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Alice Burch and brother Donald Burch Jr. A visitation will be held without a viewing at Funeral Home, on Saturday, August 17 from 1-3 p.m. immediately followed by a Memorial Service at 3 p.m.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019