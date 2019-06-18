|
|
Havas, Mary (Nee Reed) Born to eternal life on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Loving mother of Barb Havas, Sue (Jeff) Partin, Nancy (Tony Zaffiro) Havas, Molly Havas, Tom (Michelle) Havas and Linda Havas. Beloved grandmother of Alec Csizmadia, Katie Csizmadia, Juli Havas and Bethy Havas, and "bonus grandmother" of Michael Zaffiro and Alyssa Zaffiro. Preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Ellen Reed, her infant siblings Thomas and Barbara, and her loving husband Fred Havas. Mary was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1932 and lived in Iowa and New Jersey before resettling in the Milwaukee area. She graduated from Marquette University and married Fred Havas in November 1960. Longtime Wauwatosa residents, together they raised six children who became the light of her life and the joy of her days. She treasured her Catholic faith as a longtime active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wauwatosa. Along with spending time with her family, Mary's loves included photography, painting, travel and spoiling all of the dogs she loved throughout her life and with whom she will no doubt be thrilled to be reunited in heaven. Mary's family thanks the staff of St. Camillus for their compassionate care over the past four years. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19 from 1:00 - 3:00 at the San Camillo Chapel, 10200 W Bluemound Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226, with mass to follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Order of St. Camillus Foundation at the address above, or to a .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from June 18 to June 19, 2019