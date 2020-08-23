Mary Heider

Mary HeiderWauwatosa - Mary Theresa Bernadette Heider, age 93, was called home to the Lord on August 16, 2020.She will be dearly missed by her husband of 73 years, John D. Heider; children Virginia (Kenneth) Etzel, J. Karl Heider, and Mary Jo Halaska; grandchildren Dr. Andrew (Jamie) Etzel, Stephanie Halaska, Elise (Adam) Stalker, Morgan Halaska (Aaron Schaeffer), Nicholas (Natasha) Etzel, Mitchell Heider, Megan Heider, and Felicity Halaska; great grandchildren Avery Etzel, Alexis Etzel, and Clark Stalker; as well as many more family and friends.Mary joins her parents and her grandson 1st Class Petty Officer Matthew Etzel in Heaven.Mary will be remembered as a loving mother and adoring grandmother and great grandmother. She was devoted to her faith and her family.A visitation for Mary will be held on Thursday, August 27 at Becker Ritter Funeral home from 5:00pm until 7:00pm, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, August 28, at St. Mary's Visitation Parish in Elm Grove at 1:00pm. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery.The family would like to thank Mary M. York, R.N., St. Camillus Health Center, and all of the hospice staff, doctors, nurses, and therapists who have taken care of Mary.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Petawa Center are welcomed.