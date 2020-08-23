1/
Mary Heider
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Heider

Wauwatosa - Mary Theresa Bernadette Heider, age 93, was called home to the Lord on August 16, 2020.

She will be dearly missed by her husband of 73 years, John D. Heider; children Virginia (Kenneth) Etzel, J. Karl Heider, and Mary Jo Halaska; grandchildren Dr. Andrew (Jamie) Etzel, Stephanie Halaska, Elise (Adam) Stalker, Morgan Halaska (Aaron Schaeffer), Nicholas (Natasha) Etzel, Mitchell Heider, Megan Heider, and Felicity Halaska; great grandchildren Avery Etzel, Alexis Etzel, and Clark Stalker; as well as many more family and friends.

Mary joins her parents and her grandson 1st Class Petty Officer Matthew Etzel in Heaven.

Mary will be remembered as a loving mother and adoring grandmother and great grandmother. She was devoted to her faith and her family.

A visitation for Mary will be held on Thursday, August 27 at Becker Ritter Funeral home from 5:00pm until 7:00pm, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, August 28, at St. Mary's Visitation Parish in Elm Grove at 1:00pm. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Mary M. York, R.N., St. Camillus Health Center, and all of the hospice staff, doctors, nurses, and therapists who have taken care of Mary.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Petawa Center are welcomed.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Becker Ritter Funeral home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Mary's Visitation Parish
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved