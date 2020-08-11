1/1
Mary Helen Block
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Helen Block

Greendale - Mary Helen Block (née McLaren) entered eternal life on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Born into this life in Detroit, she, her sister Suzanne, father John and mother Helen Connolly McLaren moved to Lakewood, California in the early 1950s. She attended St. Cyrian Grade School, St. Anthony High School, and Immaculate Heart College. She was a novice of the Immaculate Heart Sisters before becoming a Lay Mission Helper for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, in Malawi, Central Africa.

There she met her husband, Ed Block. They were married in 1972 at the Stanford University Newman Center. After a year in Germany, and two years in Corvallis, Oregon, they moved to Milwaukee, then Greendale, where she lived until her death. While a librarian for the Village of Greendale, she and her husband raised three daughters. She was well-known in her community and served on the America in Bloom committee that brought a National Award to the Village.

Loved by her husband, children and grandchildren, her neighbors and co-workers, she was wise and generous, and always optimistic in outlook. She took great pride in her family, her home, her yard, and her gourmet cooking. In recent years, family trips to Disney World, Sanibel Island, Florida, and Dubuque, Iowa gave her great joy.

She is survived by her husband, daughter Julie and husband Ken Pronovici, daughter Suzie and husband Rick Ryer, and daughter Mary and husband Sean Hannan, as well as three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Hannan, Abby Ryer, and William Ryer.

A Mass celebrating Mary Helen's life will take place on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. ALPHONSUS PARISH, 6060 W. Loomis Road, Greendale. Family greetings will begin at 10:15. Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross Blood program or Heartofthenation.org, a locally produced Catholic Mass broadcast weekly.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
10:15 AM
St. ALPHONSUS PARISH
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. ALPHONSUS PARISH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved