Bissen, Sister Mary Helen SSSF April 27th, 2019. Age 98. Dear sister of Walter (Catherine) Bissen. Further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, many friends, and the School Sisters of St. Francis community with whom she shared life for 74 years. Visitation at St. Joseph Convent, 1501 So. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, on Thursday May 2nd, at 9:30 a.m., Wake service at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019