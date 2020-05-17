Mary Hoffmann
Born into Eternal Life on Tues. May 12, 2020 at the age of 81. Mary is the first born daughter of Olivia (nee Groessel) and Alfred Hoffmann. She had 2 brothers, 5 sisters, and many nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by the School Sisters of Saint Francis.
Private services will be held. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at the School Sisters of Saint Francis at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the School Sisters of Saint Francis, 1501 S. Layton Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53215.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 17, 2020.