Mary HoffmannBorn into Eternal Life on Tues. May 12, 2020 at the age of 81. Mary is the first born daughter of Olivia (nee Groessel) and Alfred Hoffmann. She had 2 brothers, 5 sisters, and many nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by the School Sisters of Saint Francis.Private services will be held. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at the School Sisters of Saint Francis at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the School Sisters of Saint Francis, 1501 S. Layton Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53215.