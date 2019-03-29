|
Dohmen, Mary Holgate Mary Holgate Dohmen of Mequon, WI passed away after a brief illness on March 24, 2019. She was 100 years old. She is survived by her sons, Robert Dohmen and William Dohmen, her granddaughter, Laurie (Omarr Bashir) Dohmen, and her 2 great-grandsons, Ameer and Rasheed Bashir. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Hoeger Dohmen. She is further survived by extended family and friends. Mary was born July 28, 1918 in Gary, Indiana, but lived most of her life in Wisconsin. She graduated from Shorewood High School in 1936, where she was known as "Skeets." She then received her BS from Milwaukee State Teachers College in 1940, and went on to get her Masters in Philosophy from the University of Wisconsin in 1945. She was a member of 2 educational honors societies: Pi Lambda Theta and Delta Kappa Gamma. She taught elementary school for over 20 years, first in Baraboo and then in Whitefish Bay. She retired from teaching when she wed Frederick June 27, 1964. At this time, she also became the stepmother of 2 boys, Robert and William. After Fred's retirement, they traveled the world extensively. Visitation Monday April 1, 2019 from 10:00AM until time of service at 11:00AM AT CROSSROADS PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 6031 W. Chapel Hill Rd., Mequon, WI 53097. PLEASE PARK IN UPPER LOT AT CHURCH. Interment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield, WI (Please meet at the cemetery, Red Parking Area at 12:50PM). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mequon Nature Preserve (https://mequonnaturepreserve.org/) or International Crane Foundation (https://www.savingcranes.org/).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019