Hurley, Mary On January 29th, Mary passed away peacefully. Mary's kindness and grace were matched by her passion for knowledge. Mary was an ESL teacher, spent time as a lithic illustrator, and was a devotee of the Arts. Mary lived a boundless life of joy, curiosity, love for her friends and family, and adventure around the globe. She was a wonderful listener, and an uncommonly kind soul who touched all with her care and laughter. Mary is survived by her daughter Jennifer and her brothers Robert and John Fullmer. She is predeceased by her husband William and her sister Jean Thalacker. A Celebration of Life will be held in Mississauga on Saturday, February 23rd at 11:00 AM at Turner and Porter Peel Chapel, followed by a reception. All are welcome to share their memories. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory to the Princess Margaret Hospital or University Health Network (UNH) would be appreciated. You are invited to share in the creation of the memorial site by adding a condolence and any remembrances, photos, and video clips appropriate to the life of Mary Hurley. Simply click on the following link and start sharing your valued memories.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019