Mary I. Houtkamp
Mary I. Houtkamp

Entered into God's loving arms on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of George for 41 years prior to his passing in 2007. Mary grew up in Nacogdoches, TX and Lake Charles, LA, attended college, and worked with the Mobil Oil Co. She later moved to Wauwatosa, WI after her marriage to George, working and retiring from Mabeus Printing.

She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Mary Pearl Nelson and her brother Robert Nelson. Survived by grandnephew Chris Ware, Patricia Houtkamp, dear lifelong friends, and other relatives and friends. Mary was a long-time member of the First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa.

Mary was kind and generous to those less fortunate, evident in her devotion to her favorite charities. She also seemed to never be without a warm and friendly smile. Her life journey started in the South and even though she was a Northerner for over 60 years she maintained her soft Southern drawl that we all loved and will greatly miss.

For her last years she lived at the Village at Manor Park, West Allis. Mary's family would like to thank the nurses, aids, and all who cared for her in the Memory Care Unit, for their loving and thoughtful care.

Visitation on Monday July 13 will begin at 1pm followed by Services at 1:30pm all at Wisconsin Memorial Park in the Great Memorial Building, Chapel of the Flowers, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI. Burial will follow the Services. We ask that you please keep Social Distancing Protocol in mind and masks are encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Raasch Raetz Funeral Home serving the family, 414-445-7404. Sign-in guestbook at raaschraetz.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 2 to Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Raasch-Raetz Funeral Home
7709 W Burleigh St
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 445-7404
