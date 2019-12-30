|
Mary I. Zakovich
(nee Toth) Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the age of 97. Loving wife of the late Emil. Beloved mother to Gerald (Jennifer) Zakovich, Susan (David) Wilsmann and the late Mara (William) Kloes. Dear grandmother to Nicole, Jennifer, Eric, Carolyn, Martin, Michael, Samuel, Luke and Stacy. Great-grandmother to Gavin, Riley, Benjamin, Austin, Kate, Maggie, Noah and Adeline. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Thursday, January 2 from 10 AM to 12 PM with a service at 12 PM. Interment to follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020