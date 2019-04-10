|
|
Hamm, Sr. Mary Ingrid, SSND Born to Eternal Life April 6, 2019, age 94. Survived by her sisters Judy and June, nieces and nephews and the SSND Community. Preceded in death by her parents George and Ingrid, her brother Bob and her sister Lucy. A Wake Service will be celebrated Friday, April 12, at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at The Holy Family Chapel at Notre Dame of Elm Grove, 13105 Watertown Plank Rd., Elm Grove. Friends may call Friday day from 9:30 AM until time of Service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019