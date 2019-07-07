Services
Mary J. Dereszynski

Mary J. Dereszynski Notice
Dereszynski, Mary J. (Nee Schlosser) Passed peacefully on June 30, 2019 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Leonard. Mother of Teri (Larry) Mueller, Daniel, Michael (Jude), Karen, Kim, and John (Karen Gorecki). Dearest sister of Gerald (Margie) and Patricia. Dear sister-in-law of Audrey (the late Irv) Iwinski and Gordie (the late Carol) Johnston. Survived and dearly missed by her loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other loved relatives, and friends. Memorial Gathering will be held at CHURCH OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION (1023 E. Russell Ave., Milwaukee) on Friday, July 12 from 10-10:45AM. Funeral Mass at 11AM. Private family inurnment.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019
