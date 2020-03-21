|
Mary J. Ebner
(nee Stasaski) Reunited with her beloved husband Jim on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Survived by her loving sister Stella Stutsman. sister in law Martha Stasaski and brother in law Jim Palmeri. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents Michael and Mary (nee Pavlik) Stasaski and her siblings Edward, John, Louis, Carl, Helen Schultz and Catherine Palmeri.
Mary had a long and distinguished Federal Government career. She retired with 38 years of service. Her career started at the Office of the Inspector of Naval Materiel. She retired from Defense Contract Management Command Milwaukee.
Funeral Services for Mary will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020