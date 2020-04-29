|
Mary J. Fauerbach (nee Gorman)
Waukesha, WI - Age 91, was born to Eternal Life April 27, 2020. Memories of Mary will be cherished by her family, daughters, Mary Ellen Aspenson; Ann (Robert) Smart, and Kathleen (LaVerne 'Doc') Best; grandchildren Michael (Karla) Smart; Jeffrey Smart; Kaitlyn Best, Eric Best; Peter Aspenson and great-grandchildren Tanner and Landon Smart. Further survived by her sister-in-law Gladys Gorman, nieces, nephews, and longtime friends. Preceded in death by her husband Richard "Dick" and their angel babies; siblings, Thomas (Mary) Gorman, Philip Gorman and Helen (Richard) Milton; and her Fauerbach in-laws. A private funeral Mass was held May 1, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Mass and reception will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Waukesha Catholic School System or St. Mary Catholic Church, Waukesha. Visit www.randledable.com for the complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020