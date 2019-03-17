Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kaminski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary J. Kaminski

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mary J. Kaminski Notice
Kaminski, Mary J. (Nee Ondricka) Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Erwin. Treasured mother and best friend of Jane Clements. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation on FRIDAY, March 22 from 9:30-11:00 AM at ST. STEPHEN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1441 W. Oakwood Road. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Mary was a retiree from Briggs & Stratton. Memorials to St. Stephen Catholic Church or the Greenfield K9 Program are appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now