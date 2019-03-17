|
Kaminski, Mary J. (Nee Ondricka) Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Erwin. Treasured mother and best friend of Jane Clements. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation on FRIDAY, March 22 from 9:30-11:00 AM at ST. STEPHEN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1441 W. Oakwood Road. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Mary was a retiree from Briggs & Stratton. Memorials to St. Stephen Catholic Church or the Greenfield K9 Program are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019