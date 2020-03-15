Mary J. Kassa

West Allis - (nee Wied) Passed to Eternal Life Monday, March 9, 2020, age 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Stephen L. Kassa. Loving mother of Jeanne (Pat) Coe, Steve (Bobbie) and Randy (Sheri) Kassa. Dear grandmother of Kyle and the late Ryan Coe, Ben (Emily), Tyler (Cheryl), Andy Kassa and Jenni (Chris) Ludwig. Sister-in-law of Joanne Wied. Special companion of the late Leroy Krafcheck. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, March 16, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help Church (Immaculate Heart of Mary Campus - 1212 S. 117th St.) 3PM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 6PM. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery. Member and past President of the K of C #3095 Ladies of Columbus. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2020
