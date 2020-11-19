Passed away on November 14, 2020 at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph. Joan was born in Columbus, WI on August 5, 1930 to Joseph J. Hughes and Mary A. (Powers) Hughes who preceded her in death. She was further preceded in death by her brothers Thomas and Michael and sister Catherine Ford.
She is survived by her four children: Mary Reynolds, Joseph T. (Judith) Larscheid, Ellen Larscheid and Patricia Larscheid; grandsons Harald, Samuel and William Reynolds and granddaughter Elizabeth Larscheid. Further survived by many nieces and nephews.
Joan was a 1952 graduate of Edgewood College, Madison, WI with a degree in elementary education. She taught kindergarten in Neenah, Wauwautosa, and Whitefish Bay, WI school districts.
She had a passion for the Arts and loved the opera, classical music and theatre. She was a past member of the Holy Family Parish School Board, the church choir and a volunteer in the Learning Center.
Her love of the Arts brought her to the Milwaukee Art Museum where she completed docent training then served 14 years as a docent, then a docent emeritus.
She was a lifelong member of the Whitefish Bay Women's Club, serving the organization in many capacities.
Joan loved to gather with family and friends. She was known to spontaneously break into song and kick up her heels. She had the glorious "gift of gab" and her laughter was contagious; Joan lit up any room she entered. She was truly the life of any party.
The family expresses their gratitude to the Milwaukee Catholic Home and VITAS hospice caregivers for their loving care of Joan.
A private family service will take place at Feerick Funeral Home, with the option for live streaming. To live-stream the services on Saturday, November 28th at 11:30AM, please see Joan's obituary at www.feerickfuneralhome.com
, where a link will be provided. Internment at Holy Cross Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hope House, 209 W Orchard St., Milwaukee, WI 53204 or the charity of your choice
.