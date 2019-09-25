Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
(262) 246-4774
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary J. Limbach

Mary J. Limbach
Mary J. Limbach

Milwaukee - Limbach, Mary J.

Found peace on September 23, 2019 at the age of 93, and reunited with her late husband Clarence and her beloved mother Evelyn. Loving mom of Kevin (Laura) Henrics, MaryBeth Rand, Judy Henrics and Keith (Hattie) Henrics. Proud grandma of Kyle (Brooke) Henrics, Cole Henrics, Mark (Jill) Fitzpatrick, Bryan Fitzpatrick, Karalyn (fiancé TJ) Halls, David Halls and Judy (David) Halls. Great-grandma of Kira, Claire, Natalie, Ryan, Bailey, Drew Macy and David.

Visitation will be Friday September 27, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME from 10am until time of service at 11am. Procession to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be greatly appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
