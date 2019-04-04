Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST RITA CATHOLIC CHURCH
4339 Douglas Ave
Racine, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
ST RITA CATHOLIC CHURCH
4339 Douglas Ave
Racine, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rathmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary J. Rathmann

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mary J. Rathmann Notice
Rathmann, Mary J. (Nee Colla) Born to Eternal Life April 1, 2019 age 84. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Frederick J. Rathmann. Loving and devoted mom of Judy Agallar, Chris (Glenn) Fuller, Cindy (Terry) Young and Frederick Rathmann. Proud grandma of Willey Rathmann, Henry (Amy) Agallar, Nick (Toni) Agallar, Danny (Jenny) Nettleton, Kevin (Chassity) Fuller, Jeremey Fuller and Brittney (Josh) Fuller. Beloved sister if Joey (Mary) Colla. Preceded in death by her siblings; Sally, Peter, Rose, Sammie and Jeannie. Mary was loved and will be remembered by 10 great grandchildren, her friend, John, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday April 5 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd, Brookfield from 4-7pm. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, April 6 at ST RITA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4339 Douglas Ave, Racine from 10-11am. Mass of Christian Burial Celebrated at 11am. Burial Monday April 8 at 11am at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove. Mary was a member of the Kenosha Deaf Club and the Kelly Center. To receive this obit text 1841201 to 414-301-6422.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now