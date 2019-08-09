|
Tuchalski, Mary J. (Nee Vanderboom) Age 77. Went peacefully August 7, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer and was reunited with her husband, the late Daniel F. Tuchalski. She is the daughter of the late John D. and the late Mary E. Vanderboom. Survived by son Dale J. Tuchalski (Angie) and daughter Dawn M. Bellis (nee Tuchalski); 3 sisters, Kathleen E. Popovich (Rodney), Barbara J. Zupan (Kenny), and Joyce L. Stockheimer (James); 4 brothers, Thomas H. (Marcia), Timothy J., Robert J. (Mary), Patrick J. (Carol); 19 nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Special grandmother to the late Daniel F. Tuchalski, Amanda M. Tuchalski (Glenn), Dale J. Tuchalski Jr., Sarah L Bellis, Benjamin Markowski, Aaron St. Louis, Hannah St. Louis; and loving great-grandmother to Connor, Chloe, and Aiden. Mary was also preceded in death by her brother John Dale Jr. and sister Cheryl A. Reschlein (Butch). Visitation Monday, August 12th, 11 AM to 1 PM, Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Rd, Hales Corners. Service at 1 PM, with entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2019