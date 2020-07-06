Mary J. WittWauwatosa - Born to eternal life at the age of 98. Beloved sister of Barbara (Bobbie) Gaskell and brother-in-law Russ Stone.She is further survived by her nieces and nephews: Stephen (Carol) Cassidy; Peter Cassidy; Judith (Scott) Fiducci; Paul Cassidy; Cindy (Don) Kempka; Chris (Roxanne) Gaskell; Richard Jr. (Julie) Gaskell; Laura Gaskell; Jeffrey (Marnie) Gaskell; cousins; grandnieces and nephews; relatives and friends.Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents Mina and Clemens Witt; brother Joseph; sisters Colette Stone and Rita Mae Cassidy; her brother-in-laws Thomas Cassidy and Richard Gaskell and nieces Kathleen Stone and Mary Beth Cassidy who have welcomed her into God's Kingdom.Mary Jane graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and obtained her BS and MS degrees in Nursing from Marquette University. She was a woman of great faith and a shining example of our Lord's goodness through her devoted care of her mother and brother, and throughout her career in nursing. She will be missed by all who loved her.Mary Jane's Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Mother of Perpetual Help Parish 1212 S 117th St, West Allis on Thursday July 9, 2020. Private Prayer at 11:30am. Mass to follow at 12:00 noon. Her cremains will be laid to rest at St. Adalbert Cemetery to be with her parents and brother.In lieu of flowers, donations to Marquette University - School of Nursing would be appreciated.