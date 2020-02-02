|
|
Mary Jane Beiter
Brookfield - Mary Jane Beiter (née Helmer), age 81, of Brookfield, WI was called to her heavenly home, by our Lord on Monday, January 27, 2020. Now reunited with her beloved late husband, John Beiter. Mary Jane will be dearly missed by her children Lori Loessin, Scott (Caroline) Loessin, MD, Joel (Joan) Sage and Jolean (Allen) McPherson. Cherished grandmother to Lucille, Lydia, Gabriella, Julyana, Ella, Hampton, Joel Jr, Christen, Kyle, Dustin, Melody, Matthew and Robert John. Mary Jane also leaves behind her dear Helmer family, especially brother Richard Helmer, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held at Becker Ritter Funeral Home (14075 W. North Ave, Brookfield) on Friday, February 7, from 4pm until time of service at 6pm, with reception to follow at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to are appreciated.
"To the world you were a mother,
But to our family, you were the world."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020