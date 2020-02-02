Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Becker Ritter Funeral Home
14075 W. North Ave
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM
Becker Ritter Funeral Home
14075 W. North Ave
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Beiter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Beiter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane Beiter Notice
Mary Jane Beiter

Brookfield - Mary Jane Beiter (née Helmer), age 81, of Brookfield, WI was called to her heavenly home, by our Lord on Monday, January 27, 2020. Now reunited with her beloved late husband, John Beiter. Mary Jane will be dearly missed by her children Lori Loessin, Scott (Caroline) Loessin, MD, Joel (Joan) Sage and Jolean (Allen) McPherson. Cherished grandmother to Lucille, Lydia, Gabriella, Julyana, Ella, Hampton, Joel Jr, Christen, Kyle, Dustin, Melody, Matthew and Robert John. Mary Jane also leaves behind her dear Helmer family, especially brother Richard Helmer, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held at Becker Ritter Funeral Home (14075 W. North Ave, Brookfield) on Friday, February 7, from 4pm until time of service at 6pm, with reception to follow at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to are appreciated.

"To the world you were a mother,

But to our family, you were the world."

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline