Services
Heritage Funeral Home
6615 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53219
(414) 321-7440
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cibarich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Cibarich

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mary Jane Cibarich Notice
Cibarich, Mary Jane Born on Jan 7, 1928 and passed away on Saturday February 16, 2019. Her parents were Katherine (Katie) and Gaspara (Nicholas) Cibarich. She was predeceased by her brothers Rudolph and Patrick. Mary is survived by her sister Cecelia and brother August, and many nieces and nephews. Mary worked for the federal government for 35 years, first in the 5th Army, and later in the Forestry Division. Music was a big part of Mary's life. She was a mezzo soprano opera singer for 30 years, performing in Carmen and La Traviata. She also played classical piano well into her 80's. Visitation Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME from 9:30-10:30AM with a Funeral Service at 10:30AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now