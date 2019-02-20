|
Cibarich, Mary Jane Born on Jan 7, 1928 and passed away on Saturday February 16, 2019. Her parents were Katherine (Katie) and Gaspara (Nicholas) Cibarich. She was predeceased by her brothers Rudolph and Patrick. Mary is survived by her sister Cecelia and brother August, and many nieces and nephews. Mary worked for the federal government for 35 years, first in the 5th Army, and later in the Forestry Division. Music was a big part of Mary's life. She was a mezzo soprano opera singer for 30 years, performing in Carmen and La Traviata. She also played classical piano well into her 80's. Visitation Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME from 9:30-10:30AM with a Funeral Service at 10:30AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019