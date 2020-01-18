|
|
Mary Jane Dettmann
Mequon - (nee Justen) Found peace on January 16th, 2020, at the age of 95 years,
surrounded by the love of her family. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years Milton "Bud" Dettmann. Beloved mother of John (Ann), Nancy (Steve) Klug, Rick, and Rock. Proud Grandmother of Kevin, Erin, and Max Klug; Paul and Joe (Gail) Dettmann. Dearest Great-Grandmother of Poppy.Grateful Aunt of Ralph and Jim (Maggie) Justen, loving Great-Aunt of Erik Justen.
Mary Jane was a committed mother and wife until her children were grown and at age 57 she began proudly working the next 33 years for Stein's Garden Center in Mequon, until her retirement at age 90.
A Memorial Celebration will be held at Lumen Christi Catholic Church in Mequon,
on Saturday January 25th at 1:00 PM, with visitation from 11:30 AM to 12:45 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Family Sharing of Ozaukee County or a charity of
your choice is much appreciated.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff, at Ascension Columbia-St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and Horizon's Lawlis Family Hospice, for the outstanding and compassionate care they provided in her final
weeks.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020