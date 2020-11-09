1/1
Mary Jane "Jane" (Curtain) Gaudynski
Mary Jane "Jane" Gaudynski (nee Curtain)

Our beloved mom will finally be reunited with Dan, her devoted husband of 50 years, to dance together once again. She leaves behind her loving family: children Thomas (Marly), Jim (Lorrie), Paul, Sue, and Janet (Jim); grandchildren Amy (Luke), Toni (Kevin), Kira, Alyssa, and Tricia; great grandchildren Morgan (Kenton) and Ella; along with nieces, nephews and friends she adopted throughout the years.

A creative force to be reckoned with Fashioned by Jane was not only her brand but her way of life. For 93 years, Jane used her vision to see possibility where others might see nothing at all. A master seamstress from her teens, she professionally altered, sewed bridal and doll clothing, became a pattern maker and eventually designed her own line of children's clothing. Continuously challenging her creativity, she started playing piano at age 75 and watercolor painting around 80.

Jane loved time with family and to be outdoors in the sunshine. At Okauchee, she fished with her dad, and swam with her mom & sisters. At Mount Morris, she first honeymooned with Dan and returned to the area many times, renting small places for a growing family. On the beaches of Florida, she combed the sand for shells with her sisters Lorraine and Pat. Then at Wilson Lake, she spent 48 years sharing the cottage with whoever came up. Mom, we will miss you whenever we are going for a swim, working a puzzle, playing Rummikub, eating outside, or sitting by the fire and the mosquitos are biting us, not you.

Jane was a devout Catholic and member of Saint Rita's Parish. A private funeral mass will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to St Jude's.

To celebrate Jane, please enjoy a Kopp's custard in tribute to her belief, "life's too short to eat lousy ice cream".






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
