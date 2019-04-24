Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gilman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Gilman

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mary Jane Gilman Notice
Gilman, Mary Jane Passed away on April 20, 2019, age 86. Preceded in death by her husband William Gilman Sr and her son William Gilman Jr. Loving mother to Donna (Gary) Arthur. Beloved grandmother to Julie (Christopher) Nirschl, William Arthur, Haley (Eric Preuss) Gilman, Kyle (Jacquetta) Gilman, Spencer (Abi) Gilman, Nolan Gilman and Reagan Gilman. Dear great-grandmother to Jaycee Nirschl, Aiden Arthur, Avery Preuss, Olive Preuss and Will Gilman. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the funeral home on Sunday, April 28 from 11 AM to 1 PM. Interment Forest Hill Memorial Park.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now