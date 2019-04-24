|
Gilman, Mary Jane Passed away on April 20, 2019, age 86. Preceded in death by her husband William Gilman Sr and her son William Gilman Jr. Loving mother to Donna (Gary) Arthur. Beloved grandmother to Julie (Christopher) Nirschl, William Arthur, Haley (Eric Preuss) Gilman, Kyle (Jacquetta) Gilman, Spencer (Abi) Gilman, Nolan Gilman and Reagan Gilman. Dear great-grandmother to Jaycee Nirschl, Aiden Arthur, Avery Preuss, Olive Preuss and Will Gilman. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the funeral home on Sunday, April 28 from 11 AM to 1 PM. Interment Forest Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019