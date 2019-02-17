|
|
Janz, Mary Jane (Nee Pizzala) Reunited with her beloved husband, Jerome on February 10, 2019 at the age of 94. Sister of Mildred (the late Harry) Pruszka and James (the late Agnes) Pizzala. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services WEDNESDAY, February 20th at 5:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In State at the funeral home from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society Appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019