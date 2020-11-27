Mary Jane Jonas Worgull
Mary Jane Jonas Worgull, devoted wife, mother and friend, passed away on November 24 at Fairhaven. She was born March 6, 1928, the only daughter of Earl and Elizabeth (Steiner) Clinton. She grew up in Milwaukee, attending Girls Tech High School where, among other things, she studied dressmaking. Shortly after graduating, she met Robert (Bob) Jonas. They fell in love, and on August 20, 1949, wearing a gown she herself had sewn, Mary Jane wed Bob. They settled on Milwaukee's north side where they raised three sons and where, early on, Mary Jane nursed Bob through a devastating bout of polio. Summer weekends were spent at the family lake cottage first at Lake Ellen, and later, at Lake Emily. It was there, on August 1, 1990, Bob passed away. Two years later, on August 22,1992, Mary Jane married widower and old friend Ervin (Erv) Worgull. Together, they spent the next two decades golfing, gambling, traveling and enjoying each other's company. Erv passed away on August 14, 2015.
Mary Jane's love for her family was first in her life. But a close second was her love of a good bargain. She spent many hours combing the department stores and rummage sales and often presented her loved ones with thoughtful, unique and (sometimes) useful things. Her gag gifts were legendary. Who could forget the nose flutes or the Super Soakers?
She will be deeply missed by sons Gary (Kathy) and Lee of Fort Atkinson, and Jeff (Sharon) of Park City Utah, eight grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by brothers Earl Jr. and James Clinton.
A memorial will take place at a later date.
Gifts in Mary Jane's name to Rainbow Hospice or the Fairhaven Foundation are appreciated.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com