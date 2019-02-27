Resources
Nelson, Mary Jane (Nee Jeffords) At the age of 87, went peacefully to join her husband Richard on February 24, 2019. Loving mother of Mary Beth (Patrick) Pazdernik, Rick, Barb (Jim) Romnek and Kathy (Craig) Beringer. She loved her 9 grandchildren, their spouses, and 6 great-grandchildren. Born in Milwaukee to Wellmon and Clarice Jeffords, and a graduate of Messmer High School, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her 3 siblings, Jim, Joan and Terry. She spent her later years in West Allis, enjoying knitting and reading, being well-cared for by her loving son Rick. Private services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
