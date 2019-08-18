|
|
Peters, Mary Jane Age 50. At peace August 13, 2019. Loving daughter of James & Carol Peters. Beloved sister of Chris, John (Jen), Jean (Lee) Christofferson, and the late Robert. Further survived by niece Rieley, nephew Jack, grand-nephew Brakken, other relatives and friends. Memorial gathering at Hales Corners Lutheran Church, 12300 W. Janesville Rd., Hales Corners on Tuesday, August 20th from 3 to 4 PM. Funeral Service 4 PM. If desired, memorials to Lutheran Special School appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019